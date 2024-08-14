Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.75. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

AQN stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

