Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.58

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.58 and last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 756500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

