Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT Raised to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATSG. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,964,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 380,958 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 503,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

