Aion (AION) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Aion has a market cap of $1.05 million and $159.87 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00073697 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008253 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.