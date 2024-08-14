Aion 1-Day Volume Reaches $31.61 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $31.61 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00072584 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008230 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 478.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

