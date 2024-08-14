AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 1,073,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,505,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

