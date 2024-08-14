Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Corpay makes up about 1.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.33.

Shares of CPAY traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.13. 356,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,548. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.41.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

