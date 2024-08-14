Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,865,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,751. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.