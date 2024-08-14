Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after acquiring an additional 360,761 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.18. The company had a trading volume of 666,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,281. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $125.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

