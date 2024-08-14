Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADVM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 85,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,216,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.