Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 37.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,462 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 79.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $4,348,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

