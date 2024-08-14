Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

ACET has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 13,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.80. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 833,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

