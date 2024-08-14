Addenda Capital Inc. Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. 7,077,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

