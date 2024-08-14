Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.31. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394,566 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

