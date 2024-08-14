AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

