Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %
Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 14,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,189. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 30.20, a current ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on ABOS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
