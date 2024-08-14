Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 145.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 44.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

AYI traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $232.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.49 and a 1 year high of $272.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.84 and its 200 day moving average is $251.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

