Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATNM. B. Riley cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:ATNM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 726,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

