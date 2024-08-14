Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Acrivon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,938. The company has a market cap of $222.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

See Also

Earnings History for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.