Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. 39,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,074. The firm has a market cap of $150.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

