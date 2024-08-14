Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a growth of 4,978.8% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $194,472.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,429,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,292,865.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 80,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,450. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth about $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3,424.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

