Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Abacus Life Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABL opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.69 million, a P/E ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Abacus Life has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ABL shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

