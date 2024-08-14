AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $466.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.