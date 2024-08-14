AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 6,270,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,330,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.