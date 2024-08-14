8,625 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Mason & Associates LLC

Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,069,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $4.88 on Tuesday, hitting $208.19. The company had a trading volume of 239,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

