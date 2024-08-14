8,345 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Purchased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMAR. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,845,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 4,858.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 547,132 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 61,184 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $2,656,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:UMAR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares. The firm has a market cap of $169.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

