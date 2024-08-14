8,208 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Mills by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 654,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

