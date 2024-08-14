7,324 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,324 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 565,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

