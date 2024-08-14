553,047 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 553,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,560,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

