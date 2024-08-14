44,726 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.11. 1,844,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,093. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

