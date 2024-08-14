3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Update

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

3SBio Price Performance

Shares of TRSBF remained flat at $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. 3SBio has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

3SBio Company Profile

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, develops, produces markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; Cipterbin, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; TNF, pre-filled aqueous injection solution.

