3,889 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 367,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 126,045 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 453,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047,346. The firm has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

