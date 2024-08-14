3,162 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,162 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,219,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $215.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

