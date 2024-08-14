29,605 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in TELUS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 23,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 152,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 287.18%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

