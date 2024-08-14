27,172 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.08. 647,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
