262,423 Shares in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,000. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,532,000.

Shares of BATS:ADME traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,156 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

