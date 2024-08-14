2,286 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EWT stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

