15,651 Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 87,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

