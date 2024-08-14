11,096 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyperion Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $337,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,995 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Trading Up 4.2 %

Pure Storage stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.