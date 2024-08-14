10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 10x Genomics traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.47. 191,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,660,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 565,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

