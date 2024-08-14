10,385 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

