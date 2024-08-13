YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

YPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

NYSE:YPF traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,706. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

