Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 157.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YMAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Shares of YMAB traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 97,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,486. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

