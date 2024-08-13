Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.45 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $926,939.98 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,364,235 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,364,234.94789153 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05270279 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,205,493.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars.

