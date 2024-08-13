Wolfspeed Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 23,803 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 11,887 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. New Street Research cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $308,701,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,591,000 after buying an additional 800,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after buying an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after buying an additional 352,609 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,442. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

