Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.75 Per Share

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Witan Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:WTAN traded up GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 264.86 ($3.38). 331,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.29. Witan Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 209 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 277 ($3.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.86 and a beta of 0.73.
About Witan Investment Trust
