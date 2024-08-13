Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 488.3% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Willow Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS CANSF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410. Willow Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

