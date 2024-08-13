Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

WLDN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 191,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,467. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $499.16 million, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $179,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,511,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,274,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $179,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,511,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,274,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,177.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,249,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,729 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

