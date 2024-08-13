Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 347.2% in July

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, an increase of 347.2% from the July 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. 377,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.03.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
