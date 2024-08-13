Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 347.2% in July

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, an increase of 347.2% from the July 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. 377,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 492,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

