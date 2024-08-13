Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.1% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,762,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,191,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

